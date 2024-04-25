MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 12.5%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 178,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

MTB Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.