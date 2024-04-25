Community Bank N.A. Sells 3,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

