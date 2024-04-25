Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $32.89.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.