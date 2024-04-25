BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 35.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 180,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 24,972,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,496,609. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

