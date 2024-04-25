Financial Contrast: MGO Global (MGOL) versus Its Rivals

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MGO Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.46 MGO Global Competitors $2.12 billion $140.73 million 16.75

Profitability

MGO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -334.81% -9.70% -9.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGO Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 339 1558 2232 69 2.48

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.89%. Given MGO Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

MGO Global rivals beat MGO Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

