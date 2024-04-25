Contrasting Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero 6.33% 98.75% 1.61% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Gamer Pakistan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $1.06 billion 1.61 $82.05 million $0.18 63.11 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

68.1% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Bowlero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and Gamer Pakistan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Bowlero beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

