Contrasting Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & The Competition

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) is one of 43 public companies in the "Industrial organic chemicals" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -9.44 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $6.02 billion $14.73 million 5.63

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 412 957 1433 61 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.48% -361.40% -1.57%

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

