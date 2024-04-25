América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $17.20

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $16.60 to $17.20 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 391,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after buying an additional 952,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.