Bfsg LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 917,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,030. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.