Bfsg LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 917,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,030. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.