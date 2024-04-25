Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,338,800 shares, an increase of 923.4% from the March 31st total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.0 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XYIGF remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
