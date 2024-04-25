Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,338,800 shares, an increase of 923.4% from the March 31st total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.0 days.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XYIGF remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

