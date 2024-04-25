MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,875.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $23.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,242.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,036. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,329.10 and a 200 day moving average of $797.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $962,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total value of $962,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,452 shares of company stock worth $118,687,597 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

