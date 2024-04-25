First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) PT Raised to $21.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FBP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,733. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

