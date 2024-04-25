Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $326.00 at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $334.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.00.

NYSE HUM traded down $6.44 on Thursday, reaching $309.54. 493,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.94. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

