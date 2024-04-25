Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Cameco stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.38. 268,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,748. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$72.37.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

