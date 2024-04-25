Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 12,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHTC

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.