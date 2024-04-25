Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.07% of MP Materials worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in MP Materials by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

MP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 481,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,829. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

