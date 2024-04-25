First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 1,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,127. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.98 million. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.