UBS Group Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $138.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,688. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

