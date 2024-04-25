Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

