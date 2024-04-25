Acas LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,219.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 278,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 43,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,202. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

