Acas LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

