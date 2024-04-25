Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOE traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $149.36. 21,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

