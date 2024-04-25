Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $261,787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after buying an additional 517,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,064,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

