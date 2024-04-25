Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

