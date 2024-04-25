TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.690-3.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.69 to $3.86 EPS.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 868,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,653. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.47.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

