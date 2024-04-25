Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

