Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,356 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Entergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Entergy stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

