GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $329,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TDG stock opened at $1,241.62 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $741.74 and a 1-year high of $1,255.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,055.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

