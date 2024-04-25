TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95 to $0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.017 billion to $1.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.