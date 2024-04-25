DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

DD opened at $73.96 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

