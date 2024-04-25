Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

