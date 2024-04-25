Zacks Research Comments on PVH Corp.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $112.87 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

