Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 674.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $18,462,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 69,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.03.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

