W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
NYSE WRB opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on WRB
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than W. R. Berkley
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.