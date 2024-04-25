Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $139,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

WBA stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.