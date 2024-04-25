National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.06

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 15811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 86.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

