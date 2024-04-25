Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 6,988,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,137,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

