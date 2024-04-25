LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LSL opened at GBX 288 ($3.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.59. The stock has a market cap of £299.46 million, a P/E ratio of -415.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 213 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

