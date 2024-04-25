LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
LON:LSL opened at GBX 288 ($3.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.59. The stock has a market cap of £299.46 million, a P/E ratio of -415.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 213 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.
About LSL Property Services
