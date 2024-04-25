WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
WH Smith Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($14.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,122 ($13.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($20.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,270.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.76.
About WH Smith
