WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WH Smith Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($14.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,122 ($13.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($20.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,270.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.76.

Get WH Smith alerts:

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.