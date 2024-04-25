FY2025 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.60. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$107.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$88.61 and a 12 month high of C$121.64.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -59.34%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
