Auto Prop Reit to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$23.29 million for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

