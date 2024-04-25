Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Groupon worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 2,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Groupon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $137.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

