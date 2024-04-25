Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.