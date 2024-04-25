Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

