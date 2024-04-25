Larson Financial Group LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

