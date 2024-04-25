SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 473,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,311,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.