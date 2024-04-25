Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.75 Per Share

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SDG stock opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.54. Sanderson Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.31 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 758.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

