Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.90 Per Share

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

EDIN stock opened at GBX 715.69 ($8.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 550.53 and a beta of 0.82. Edinburgh Investment has a one year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.57) and a one year high of GBX 718.12 ($8.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 678.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 668.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman purchased 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,166.30). In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,546.29). Also, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman bought 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,166.30). Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

