Atb Cap Markets Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.
Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.95. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
