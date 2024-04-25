Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Reduced by Analyst

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.3 %

MOS stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 15.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 95.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

